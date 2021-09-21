video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"Sgt. 1st Class Scotty C. Scoggins, Platoon Sergeant assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about the Platoon live fire exercise during exercise Eagle Storm in the Croatian Army range "Eugene Kvaternick", Slunj, Sep. 21, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deploying forces to the U.S. Army Europe, Africa and Central Command Areas of Responsibility within 18 hours. The Brigade routinely trains alongside

NATO allies and partners to build stronger relationships and strengthen the

alliance". (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).