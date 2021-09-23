Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Seaman Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    Join us virtually as we pay tribute to the brave men and women who died in service to our nation and recognize the sacrifices of those who have been left behind.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 210923-N-DD308-180
    Filename: DOD_108588733
    Length: 00:10:12
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval District Washington Bells Across America 2021 Virtual Ceremony, by SN Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bells Across America

