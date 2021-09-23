Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Communications Squadron Mission Highlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sara Jenkins 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 628th Communications Squadron at Joint Base Charleston highlight their day to day duties as Communication Specialists. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sara Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 10:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 814936
    VIRIN: 210923-F-CP533-486
    Filename: DOD_108588675
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Communications Squadron Mission Highlight, by A1C Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communications
    Joint Base Charleston
    Team Charleston
    628 ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT