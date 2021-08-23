B-Roll of the 39th Explosive Ordnance Disposal at Incirlik participating in simulated real life scenarios that tested Airman's ability to react to any situation.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 07:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814932
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-NP794-657
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108588541
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Incirlik EOD Training, by SrA Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
