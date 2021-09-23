Flag Display

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Camp Zama’s Army Substance Abuse Program team displayed American flags and yellow ribbons in front of their building on Sept. 22 to bring attention to the month.
    #SuicidePreventionMonth #StopSuicide #ArmyStrong #ArmyTeam

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 01:15
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Camp Zama
    Suicide Prevention Month
    Army Substance Abuse Program
    ASAP
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

