Flag Display

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Camp Zama’s Army Substance Abuse Program team displayed American flags and yellow ribbons in front of their building on Sept. 22 to bring attention to the month.
#SuicidePreventionMonth #StopSuicide #ArmyStrong #ArmyTeam
|09.23.2021
|09.23.2021 01:15
|Package
|814907
|210923-A-AB123-001
|DOD_108585925
|00:01:21
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|0
|0
