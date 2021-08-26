Two U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses arrive at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, August 26, 2021 to participate in the Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate the strategic credibility and tactical flexibility of U.S. forces in today's security environment across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 00:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814901
|VIRIN:
|260821-F-TE158-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108585867
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Jet Two and Three Landing, by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT