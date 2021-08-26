Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jet Two and Three Landing

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.26.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses arrive at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, August 26, 2021 to participate in the Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate the strategic credibility and tactical flexibility of U.S. forces in today's security environment across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 00:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814901
    VIRIN: 260821-F-TE158-002
    Filename: DOD_108585867
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    This work, Jet Two and Three Landing, by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    Barksdale
    Air Force
    AFGSC
    Bomber task force
    Statofortress

