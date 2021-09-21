Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pioneer Village in Process at Task Force Quantico

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. Quang Do 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Marines with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, continue to setup Pioneer Village for future Afghan arrivals on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 13, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support of at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do and Cpl. Michael Slavin)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814891
    VIRIN: 210913-M-QD254-001
    Filename: DOD_108585709
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

