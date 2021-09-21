Pioneer Village in Process at Task Force Quantico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, continue to setup Pioneer Village for future Afghan arrivals on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 13, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support of at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do and Cpl. Michael Slavin)