Pioneer Village in Process at Task Force Quantico

U.S. Marines with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, continue to setup Pioneer Village for future Afghan arrivals on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 13, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support of at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides the Afghans essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do and Cpl. Michael Slavin)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 19:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814891
|VIRIN:
|210913-M-QD254-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108585709
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
