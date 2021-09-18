Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-112 Arrive at MCAS Iwakuni (B-Roll)

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.18.2021

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 112 arrives at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 18, 2021. Marines with VMFA-112 deployed to MCAS Iwakuni as part of the unit deployment program designed to increase operational readiness and help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 23:25
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    F-18
    1st MAW
    4th MAW
    MAG-12
    UDP

