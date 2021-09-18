VMFA-112 Arrive at MCAS Iwakuni

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 112 arrives at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 18, 2021. Marines with VMFA-112 deployed to MCAS Iwakuni as part of the unit deployment program designed to increase operational readiness and help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 23:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814889
|VIRIN:
|210918-M-AV179-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108585704
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
