More than 12 Air Force Reserve units from the 22nd and 10th Air Force and various Army National Guard units participated in Rally in the Rockies 21, a multi-day training exercise in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, Sept. 13-16, 2021. The exercise included cargo drops, high-altitude paratrooper drops, task force resupply and personnel extraction. The scenario was designed to test the abilities of Air Force Reserve units to execute rapid global mobility missions in challenging, contested scenarios.
More photos and videos: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/RitR21
This work, Rally in the Rockies 2021: overview b-roll, by Maj. ashley walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
