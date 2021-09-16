Rally in the Rockies 2021: overview b-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 12 Air Force Reserve units from the 22nd and 10th Air Force and various Army National Guard units participated in Rally in the Rockies 21, a multi-day training exercise in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, Sept. 13-16, 2021. The exercise included cargo drops, high-altitude paratrooper drops, task force resupply and personnel extraction. The scenario was designed to test the abilities of Air Force Reserve units to execute rapid global mobility missions in challenging, contested scenarios.

