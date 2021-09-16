Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rally in the Rockies 2021: overview b-roll

    WY, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Video by Maj. ashley walker 

    913th Airlift Group

    More than 12 Air Force Reserve units from the 22nd and 10th Air Force and various Army National Guard units participated in Rally in the Rockies 21, a multi-day training exercise in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, Sept. 13-16, 2021. The exercise included cargo drops, high-altitude paratrooper drops, task force resupply and personnel extraction. The scenario was designed to test the abilities of Air Force Reserve units to execute rapid global mobility missions in challenging, contested scenarios.
    More photos and videos: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/RitR21

