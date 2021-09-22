Cockpit footage of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in their signature diamond formation during a 2021 airshow.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 15:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814866
|VIRIN:
|210922-F-AF248-421
|Filename:
|DOD_108585252
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Thunderbirds Diamond Cockpit Footage Fixed, by TSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
