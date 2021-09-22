Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Diamond Cockpit Footage Fixed

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Myers 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    Cockpit footage of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in their signature diamond formation during a 2021 airshow.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814866
    VIRIN: 210922-F-AF248-421
    Filename: DOD_108585252
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Thunderbirds Diamond Cockpit Footage Fixed, by TSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    ACC
    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    2021

