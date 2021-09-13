Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive rappel tower training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 13, 2021. The rappel tower is a training event designed to instill confidence and eliminate fear of heights within recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 14:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814848
|VIRIN:
|210913-M-GA002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108585014
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Golf Company Rappel Tower, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
