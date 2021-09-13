Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Rappel Tower

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive rappel tower training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 13, 2021. The rappel tower is a training event designed to instill confidence and eliminate fear of heights within recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 14:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814848
    VIRIN: 210913-M-GA002-1001
    Filename: DOD_108585014
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Rappel Tower, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit
    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Rappel Tower

