    AFISMC Office of the Future - How to Make a Reservation on the Website

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Office of the Future - How to Make a Reservation on the Website

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 13:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 814838
    VIRIN: 210922-F-ZZ999-092
    Filename: DOD_108584884
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    TAGS

    AFIMSC
    Office of the Future
    O2F
    O2F Tutorial

