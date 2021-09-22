Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trauma Talks - School Bus Safety

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    As we approach the halfway point of the school semester, NMCCL's Trauma Center team is reminding you of school busy safety pointers. In this episode of NMCCL's Trauma Talks, we review how to keep your child safe on the way to and at the bus stop, plus - we examine school bus stop laws in North Carolina! Buckle up!

    NMCCL's Trauma Talks webisode series promotes injury prevention and safety for everyone. Many accidents or ailments can be prevented by staying alert, vigilant, and following safety precautions.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 14:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814830
    VIRIN: 210922-N-FE818-1001
    Filename: DOD_108584807
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Trauma Talks - School Bus Safety, by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    school bus
    navy medicine
    navymedicine

