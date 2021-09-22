Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden Convenes a Virtual COVID Summit on the Margins of the UN General Assembly

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    President Joe Biden convenes a virtual COVID Summit on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 11:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 814820
    Filename: DOD_108584687
    Length: 00:09:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT