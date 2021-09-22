The Main Command Post - Operational Detachment, Colorado Army National Guard, is attached to the 1st Infantry Division with a mission to increase capacity and extend operations and support for the Main Command Post and the Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 14:36
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|814817
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-CQ037-639
|Filename:
|DOD_108584670
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Infantry Division - Main Command Post - Operational Detachment Video Intro, by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT