A Coast Guard crew medevaced a man from the commercial fishing vessel, Shelby Ann, approximately 40 miles southwest of Montauk, New York, September 19, 2021. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod launched and deployed a rescue swimmer to conduct a hoist and medevac the injured man.(U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. j.g. Andrew Boyle/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814810
|VIRIN:
|210919-G-CA140-358
|Filename:
|DOD_108584655
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|MONTAUK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Video Available: Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 40 miles off Montauk, NY, by PO1 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT