    Video Available: Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 40 miles off Montauk, NY

    MONTAUK, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    A Coast Guard crew medevaced a man from the commercial fishing vessel, Shelby Ann, approximately 40 miles southwest of Montauk, New York, September 19, 2021. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod launched and deployed a rescue swimmer to conduct a hoist and medevac the injured man.(U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. j.g. Andrew Boyle/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814810
    VIRIN: 210919-G-CA140-358
    Filename: DOD_108584655
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: MONTAUK, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video Available: Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 40 miles off Montauk, NY, by PO1 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medevac
    hoist
    ASCC
    stingray
    barb

