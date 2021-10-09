Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Ronald Harris 

    Regional Health Command-Atlantic

    BG Mary Krueger, Regional Health Command - Atlantic Commanding General, and LTC Liquori Etheridge, Director of Psychological Health, deliver a message about Suicide Prevention

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 11:08
    Category: PSA
    Location: US

    Suicide Prevention Month
    Regional Health Command Atlantic
    BG Krueger
    LTC Eteridge

