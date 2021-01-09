This b-roll package includes slow motion video portraits of various US Navy Sailors from different communities and commands, from destroyer Sailors, to Maritime Expeditionary Force, to aviators and student pilots, and in the gym in civilian clothes. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 11:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814802
|VIRIN:
|210901-N-RT381-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108584619
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Sailor Video Portraits 2, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
