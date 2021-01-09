Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Sailor Video Portraits 2

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Austin Rooney            

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    This b-roll package includes slow motion video portraits of various US Navy Sailors from different communities and commands, from destroyer Sailors, to Maritime Expeditionary Force, to aviators and student pilots, and in the gym in civilian clothes. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814802
    VIRIN: 210901-N-RT381-001
    Filename: DOD_108584619
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Sailor Video Portraits 2, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    diversity
    navy
    sailor
    face
    slow motion
    slomo
    video portrait

