    24 hours on a NATO exercise (master)

    ROMANIA

    05.28.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    What’s it like to be a soldier on a NATO exercise? We sent our video producer to Romania to find out.

    NATO exercises happen all year round – on land, in the air, at sea – with multinational troops from NATO Allies and partner countries. What’s it like to be a soldier participating in one of these big exercises? Our video producer documented the experience while embedded with a company of Romanian soldiers on exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.
    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 was a large-scale NATO exercise, designed to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. With over 9,000 participants from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners, the exercise tested NATO’s ability to deploy large numbers of troops, equipment and supplies rapidly across the Atlantic and Europe.
    Prior to filming, NATO videographers tested negative for COVID-19. It was not mandatory for Romanian troops to wear masks outside, as per national government guidance.

    Footage includes shots of video producer Jake Tupman interacting with Romanian soldiers and participating in training.

