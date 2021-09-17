Fort Dix – VIDEO Connecticut National Guard 1st Battalion, 103 FA BA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



These video shorts are the Soldiers from the Connecticut National Guard 103 FA BA unit that are training at Fort Dix on-site at AFP 4/8/9. This CT National Guard Unit prepares the M777 Howitzer for a live fire exercise from set-up to operation. The M777 howitzer provides timely, accurate and continuous firepower. The M777 (155mm) is towed howitzer which has a max fire rate of 5 rpm with a distance of about 19 to 25 miles. (Courtesy FT DIX TSC VI Steve Pindyski / Dan Amburg)