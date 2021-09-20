Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peak Performance: Polish jumpers fly during AvDet 21-4 B-Roll

    POLAND

    09.20.2021

    Video by Airman Edgar Grimaldo and Senior Airman Taylor Slater

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the Polish 6th Airborne Brigade prepare to jump out of C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron over Polish airspace Sept. 20, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 08:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814780
    VIRIN: 210920-F-PJ020-2001
    Filename: DOD_108584248
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peak Performance: Polish jumpers fly during AvDet 21-4 B-Roll, by Amn Edgar Grimaldo and SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Poland
    C-130J
    AvDet 21-4
    6 AB

