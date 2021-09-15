Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anytime, anyplace: 435th CRG establishes airfields in AvDet 21-4

    POLAND

    09.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 435th Contingency Response Group establish airfields and markers for aircrew to follow during Aviation Detachment Rotation 21-4. This provides service members with the supplies they need to survive no matter where they are in the world.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 06:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814777
    VIRIN: 210919-F-PJ020-1003
    Filename: DOD_108584212
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: PL

    TAGS

    NATO
    Poland
    435 CRG
    Powidz
    AvDet
    AvDet 21-4

