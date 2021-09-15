Members of the 435th Contingency Response Group establish airfields and markers for aircrew to follow during Aviation Detachment Rotation 21-4. This provides service members with the supplies they need to survive no matter where they are in the world.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 06:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814777
|VIRIN:
|210919-F-PJ020-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108584212
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Anytime, anyplace: 435th CRG establishes airfields in AvDet 21-4, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
