Food truck provides special meal for Afghan evacuees and soldiers

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Video by Pfc. Maxwell Bass 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    The Army and Air Force Exchange Service provides food truck at Fort Bliss’ Dona Aña Complex in New Mexico to meet Afghan evacuees' needs and for soldiers to experience Afghan food items, Sept. 21.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 19:20
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    TAGS

    FORT BLISS
    DOD
    AFGHANS
    U.S. NORTHCOM
    AFGHAN PERSONNEL AND AFGHAN EVACUEES
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

