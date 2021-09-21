The Army and Air Force Exchange Service provides food truck at Fort Bliss’ Dona Aña Complex in New Mexico to meet Afghan evacuees' needs and for soldiers to experience Afghan food items, Sept. 21.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 19:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814764
|VIRIN:
|210921-A-KF816-879
|Filename:
|DOD_108583783
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Food truck provides special meal for Afghan evacuees and soldiers, by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
