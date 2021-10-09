Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USMA Energy Action Month video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by April Interval 

    Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Energy & Sustainability)

    USMA Energy Action Month video

    Background song: “Salute to a new beginning” played by the Army Herald Trumpets

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 01:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 814762
    VIRIN: 201001-A-HM719-007
    Filename: DOD_108583765
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMA Energy Action Month video, by April Interval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Military Academy (West Point)

    TAGS

    #USMAWP #Sustainability #Civil and Mechanical Engineering #West Point #WestPoint #ArmyHeraldTrumpe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT