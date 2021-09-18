Capt. Jason Frazier, a chaplain with the 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment,2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, drops off pizza to soldiers with his ministry team to show appreciation and support for the soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 19:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814761
|VIRIN:
|210918-A-KF816-941
|Filename:
|DOD_108583727
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Unit Ministry team drops off pizza for soldiers, by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT