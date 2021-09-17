Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COVID Vaccination Stories - Sharon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Christopher Gaylord 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    The average adult makes 35,000 conscious choices each day. Whether the choice requires little thought, like what to eat for breakfast or a lot of analysis like choosing to vaccinate against the COVID-19 virus, the decisions we make daily can be life-altering.
    For Sharon, the choice to get vaccinated was an easy one.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 01:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 814759
    VIRIN: 210917-A-SI494-805
    Filename: DOD_108583725
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID Vaccination Stories - Sharon, by Christopher Gaylord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COVID Vaccination Stories - Craig
    COVID Vaccination Stories - Sharon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT