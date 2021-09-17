Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COVID Vaccination Stories - Sylvia

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Christopher Gaylord 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has upended family life around the world. Dealing with travel restrictions, working remotely and physical distancing are a lot to navigate for anyone, but especially for family members who are hundreds of miles apart.
    For Sylvia, it was her hope for a future with her husband.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 01:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 814757
    VIRIN: 210917-A-SI494-324
    Filename: DOD_108583721
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID Vaccination Stories - Sylvia, by Christopher Gaylord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COVID Vaccination Stories - Sylvia

