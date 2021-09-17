The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has upended family life around the world. Dealing with travel restrictions, working remotely and physical distancing are a lot to navigate for anyone, but especially for family members who are hundreds of miles apart.
For Sylvia, it was her hope for a future with her husband.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 01:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|814757
|VIRIN:
|210917-A-SI494-324
|Filename:
|DOD_108583721
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID Vaccination Stories - Sylvia, by Christopher Gaylord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT