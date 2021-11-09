Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization working on Fort Bliss' Dona Aña Complex in New Mexico. They help collect and distribute donations for Afghan evacuees in support of Operation Allies Welcome.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 19:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814753
|VIRIN:
|210911-A-KF816-208
|Filename:
|DOD_108583667
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Rubicon distributes clothes for Afghan evacuees, by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
