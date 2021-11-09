Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rubicon distributes clothes for Afghan evacuees

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Pfc. Maxwell Bass 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization working on Fort Bliss' Dona Aña Complex in New Mexico. They help collect and distribute donations for Afghan evacuees in support of Operation Allies Welcome.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 19:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    This work, Team Rubicon distributes clothes for Afghan evacuees, by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORT BLISS
    DOD
    AFGHANS
    U.S. NORTHCOM
    AFGHAN PERSONNEL AND AFGHAN EVACUEES
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

