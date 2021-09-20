Members of the 86th Aircraft Maintenance and Maintenance Squadron maintain the readiness of three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron at 33rd Air Base, Powidz, Poland, Sept. 20, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 18:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814752
|VIRIN:
|210920-F-PJ020-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108583653
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, No fuel, no plane: Maintenance in AvDet Poland B-Roll, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
