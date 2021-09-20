Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No fuel, no plane: Maintenance in AvDet Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 86th Aircraft Maintenance and Maintenance Squadron maintain the readiness of three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron at 33rd Air Base, Powidz, Poland, Sept. 20, 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 18:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 

    Poland
    C-130J
    maintenance
    86 AMXS
    86 MXS
    AvDet 21-4

