    Civil Affairs Mission in Quantico

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Quang Do 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew T. Bauer, civil affairs Marine, with Task Force Quantico, and a native of Leicester, Massachusetts, explains the mission of civil affairs to support safety, health, respect, and the future for Afghan residents on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, September 14, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do and Lance Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 16:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814737
    VIRIN: 210914-M-QD254-001
    Filename: DOD_108583463
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs Mission in Quantico, by Sgt Quang Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan personnel
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

