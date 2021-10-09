The Maxwell-Gunter community gathered Sept. 10, 2021, for a ruck march to honor the 20th anniversary of those who gave their lives and perished in the terrorist attack Sept. 11, 2001.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 15:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814727
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-TV052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108583316
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
"Let us not forget the cost of freedom" 9/11 Memorial Ruck March, by A1C Jackson Manske
