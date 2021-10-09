Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Let us not forget the cost of freedom" 9/11 Memorial Ruck March

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Maxwell-Gunter community gathered Sept. 10, 2021, for a ruck march to honor the 20th anniversary of those who gave their lives and perished in the terrorist attack Sept. 11, 2001.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 15:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814727
    VIRIN: 210910-F-TV052-1001
    Filename: DOD_108583316
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Ruck March
    9/11
    Air Force

