B-roll of UH-60 Blackhaw leaving the Ionia County Airport in Michigan, Sept. 15, 2021. The Army Aviation Support Facility conducted cold-load and aircraft familiarity training with civilian partners during a pre-accident plan rehearsal. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814725
|VIRIN:
|210915-A-SD031-867
|Filename:
|DOD_108583248
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|IONIA, MI, US
|Hometown:
|GRAND LEDGE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Michigan Army Aviation conducts pre-accident rehearsal in Ionia, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
