Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michigan Army Aviation conducts pre-accident rehearsal in Ionia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IONIA, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Video by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    B-roll of UH-60 Blackhaw leaving the Ionia County Airport in Michigan, Sept. 15, 2021. The Army Aviation Support Facility conducted cold-load and aircraft familiarity training with civilian partners during a pre-accident plan rehearsal. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Capt. Joe Legros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814725
    VIRIN: 210915-A-SD031-867
    Filename: DOD_108583248
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: IONIA, MI, US 
    Hometown: GRAND LEDGE, MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Army Aviation conducts pre-accident rehearsal in Ionia, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    Army Aviation
    Army Aviation Support Facility
    Michigan National Guard
    MING
    Pre-Accident Rehearsal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT