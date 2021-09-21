DARPA Kicks Off Subterranean Challenge Final Event

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency hosts the Subterranean Challenge event in Louisville, Ky. Teams compete in systems and/or virtual competitions. They must compete in three circuit events that explore the difficulties of operating in specific underground environments.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 15:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|814723
|Filename:
|DOD_108583200
|Length:
|00:37:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
