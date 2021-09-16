Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RITR 2021 Sept. 16 B-roll

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    The 354th Fighter Squadron forward deployed to several austere locations in the Rocky Mountains in support of an Agile Combat Employment exercise to perform agile maneuvering tactics, enhance Airmen multi-capable skills and efficiently establish command and control capabilities with minimal equipment and personnel.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 18:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    354th Fighter Squadron
    355th Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Rally in the Rockies
    RITR

