The 354th Fighter Squadron forward deployed to several austere locations in the Rocky Mountains in support of an Agile Combat Employment exercise to perform agile maneuvering tactics, enhance Airmen multi-capable skills and efficiently establish command and control capabilities with minimal equipment and personnel.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 18:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814722
|VIRIN:
|210916-F-CL785-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108583197
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, RITR 2021 Sept. 16 B-roll, by A1C Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT