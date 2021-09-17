Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – VIDEO Connecticut National Guard 1st Battalion, 103 FA BA

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    These video shorts are the Soldiers from the Connecticut National Guard 103 FA BA unit that are training at Fort Dix on-site at AFP 4/8/9. This CT National Guard Unit prepares the M777 Howitzer for a live fire exercise from set-up to operation. The M777 howitzer provides timely, accurate and continuous firepower. The M777 (155mm) is towed howitzer which has a max fire rate of 5 rpm with a distance of about 19 to 25 miles. (Courtesy FT DIX TSC VI Steve Pindyski / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 11:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814684
    VIRIN: 210917-O-BC272-022
    Filename: DOD_108582796
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 

    This work, Fort Dix – VIDEO Connecticut National Guard 1st Battalion, 103 FA BA, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBMDL Fort Dix Ranges CT National Guard New Jersey

