These video shorts are the Soldiers from the Connecticut National Guard 103 FA BA unit that are training at Fort Dix on-site at AFP 4/8/9. This CT National Guard Unit prepares the M777 Howitzer for a live fire exercise from set-up to operation. The M777 howitzer provides timely, accurate and continuous firepower. The M777 (155mm) is towed howitzer which has a max fire rate of 5 rpm with a distance of about 19 to 25 miles. (Courtesy FT DIX TSC VI Steve Pindyski / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814680
|VIRIN:
|210917-O-BC272-617
|Filename:
|DOD_108582785
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Dix – VIDEO Connecticut National Guard 1st Battalion, 103 FA BA, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT