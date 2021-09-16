Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Central Soldiers Increase Readiness, Strengthen Teamwork during Lucky Torch 21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central's Headquarters & Headquarters Battalion Soldiers focused on readiness and interoperability during Lucky Torch 21 by deploying a scalable command post at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., and conducting convoy operations and weapons readiness training at McGrady Training Center, S.C., Sept. 13-17, 2021. The exercise also validated voice and data communication systems and provided an opportunity for team building and hands-on experience with deployment and sustainment equipment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 12:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814677
    VIRIN: 210916-A-SG547-705
    PIN: 210916
    Filename: DOD_108582766
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Central Soldiers Increase Readiness, Strengthen Teamwork during Lucky Torch 21, by SSG Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Readiness Exercise
    Force Packages
    Deployment Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT