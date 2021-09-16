U.S. Army Central's Headquarters & Headquarters Battalion Soldiers focused on readiness and interoperability during Lucky Torch 21 by deploying a scalable command post at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., and conducting convoy operations and weapons readiness training at McGrady Training Center, S.C., Sept. 13-17, 2021. The exercise also validated voice and data communication systems and provided an opportunity for team building and hands-on experience with deployment and sustainment equipment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 12:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814677
|VIRIN:
|210916-A-SG547-705
|PIN:
|210916
|Filename:
|DOD_108582766
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Central Soldiers Increase Readiness, Strengthen Teamwork during Lucky Torch 21, by SSG Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
