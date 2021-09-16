U.S. Army Central Soldiers Increase Readiness, Strengthen Teamwork during Lucky Torch 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814677" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Central's Headquarters & Headquarters Battalion Soldiers focused on readiness and interoperability during Lucky Torch 21 by deploying a scalable command post at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., and conducting convoy operations and weapons readiness training at McGrady Training Center, S.C., Sept. 13-17, 2021. The exercise also validated voice and data communication systems and provided an opportunity for team building and hands-on experience with deployment and sustainment equipment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril)