    Wyvern Spark Innovation Competition Introductions

    ITALY

    09.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to Aviano Air Base, Italy, presented seven ideas to 31st Fighter Wing leadership for the Wyvern Spark Innovation competition Sept. 20, 2021. Two finalists will be chosen to represent Aviano Air Base at the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa level for the Air Force Spark Tank competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 09:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 814664
    VIRIN: 210920-F-ZR251-1001
    Filename: DOD_108582576
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern Spark Innovation Competition Introductions, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31 FW
    Wyvern Spark Innovation

