Airmen assigned to Aviano Air Base, Italy, presented seven ideas to 31st Fighter Wing leadership for the Wyvern Spark Innovation competition Sept. 20, 2021. Two finalists will be chosen to represent Aviano Air Base at the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa level for the Air Force Spark Tank competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 09:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|814664
|VIRIN:
|210920-F-ZR251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108582576
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Wyvern Spark Innovation Competition Introductions, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT