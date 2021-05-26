Heide Couch, 60th Air Mobility Wing photojournalist, gives a walkthrough on how to set up a portrait studio May, 26, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 11:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814659
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-HV886-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108582516
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How to set up a Portrait Studio, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT