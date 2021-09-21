Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report September 21, 2021

    GERMANY

    09.21.2021

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: U.S. Army Europe and Africa's newly created 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force converged with allies and partners for the inaugural Thunder Cloud in Norway.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 09:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 814656
    VIRIN: 210921-D-TX415-641
    Filename: DOD_108582511
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report September 21, 2021, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    EUCOM
    U.S. Army
    AFN Europe
    StrongerTogether
    Thunder Cloud

