On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: U.S. Army Europe and Africa's newly created 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force converged with allies and partners for the inaugural Thunder Cloud in Norway.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 09:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|814656
|VIRIN:
|210921-D-TX415-641
|Filename:
|DOD_108582511
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFN Europe Report September 21, 2021, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT