    U.S. Airmen jump alongside NATO partners during Falcon Leap 21

    EINDHOVEN AIRPORT, NETHERLANDS

    09.21.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Alongside USAFE Special Warfare Airmen (PJ, CRO, STO TACP, TACPO & SERE) from HQ USAFE, 31FW and 435 AGOW, Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, jumped two partner nation static line chutes Friday and Saturday as a part of Dutch exercise Falcon Leap and Operation Market Garden commemoration.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 10:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814655
    VIRIN: 210921-F-HT863-001
    Filename: DOD_108582510
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: EINDHOVEN AIRPORT, NL

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, U.S. Airmen jump alongside NATO partners during Falcon Leap 21, by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    Falcon Leap 2021

