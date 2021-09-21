U.S. Airmen jump alongside NATO partners during Falcon Leap 21

Alongside USAFE Special Warfare Airmen (PJ, CRO, STO TACP, TACPO & SERE) from HQ USAFE, 31FW and 435 AGOW, Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, jumped two partner nation static line chutes Friday and Saturday as a part of Dutch exercise Falcon Leap and Operation Market Garden commemoration.
|09.21.2021
|09.21.2021 10:00
|Video Productions
|814655
|210921-F-HT863-001
|DOD_108582510
|00:00:48
|EINDHOVEN AIRPORT, NL
|4
|4
