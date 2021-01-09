8th EAMS MX keep C-17s moving during Afghan evac

Maintainers assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron kept a fleet of C-17 Globemaster III's operational in support of the Afghanistan evacuation operations Aug. 2021. For the first week, at the peak, 46 aircraft were maintained with less than 60 maintainers until augmentees arrived. This was more than four times the fleets' typical size. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. video by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
