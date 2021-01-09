8th EAMS MX keep C-17s moving during Afghan evac

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maintainers assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron kept a fleet of C-17 Globemaster III's operational in support of the Afghanistan evacuation operations Aug. 2021. For the first week, at the peak, 46 aircraft were maintained with less than 60 maintainers until augmentees arrived. This was more than four times the fleets' typical size. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. video by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)