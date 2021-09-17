B-roll of the POW-MIA recognition day ceremony held at Camp Ederle, followed by two interviews.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 05:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814640
|VIRIN:
|210917-A-IP596-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108582267
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, POW/MIA recognition day B-roll, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT