    20210917-VIC-News_InFocus_Vicenza_POWMIA

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    1 minute In focus package on Prisoner of War and Missing in Action recognition day ceremony put on by the VFW Mediterranean Post 8862 at the theatre on Camp Ederle, Vicenza, Italy.

    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    This work, 20210917-VIC-News_InFocus_Vicenza_POWMIA, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    POW
    MIA
    VFW
    Vicenza

