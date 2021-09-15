Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vicenza Swim Team social media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    an informative video about the Vicenza Mako Sharks Swim Team for social media.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 05:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814638
    VIRIN: 210915-A-IP596-1002
    Filename: DOD_108582265
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vicenza Swim Team social media, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Italy
    Swimming
    Youth
    Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT