    Lima Company Pugil Sticks

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion participate in pugil sticks at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 16, 2021. Recruits used Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques in order to better their opponent. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Civ. Nicholas Groesch)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 02:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814631
    VIRIN: 210916-M-CI314-1001
    Filename: DOD_108582197
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Pugil Sticks, by PO2 Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    recruits
    Marines
    recruit training
    MCRDSD

