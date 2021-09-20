Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    302 AW 2022 Spark Tank Submission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    302nd Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural mechanics require equipment to accurately map and measure extensive aircraft damage in a timely manner. The specialists have a way to measure damage by hand, but when a major incident like a hail storm occurs, documenting every discrepancy is an expensive and time consuming process. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 01:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814628
    VIRIN: 210920-F-ZJ473-1001
    PIN: 999999
    Filename: DOD_108582150
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 302 AW 2022 Spark Tank Submission, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    spark tank 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT