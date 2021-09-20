302nd Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural mechanics require equipment to accurately map and measure extensive aircraft damage in a timely manner. The specialists have a way to measure damage by hand, but when a major incident like a hail storm occurs, documenting every discrepancy is an expensive and time consuming process. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|09.20.2021
|09.21.2021 01:08
|Package
|814628
|210920-F-ZJ473-1001
|999999
|DOD_108582150
|00:02:50
|US
|2
|2
This work, 302 AW 2022 Spark Tank Submission, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
