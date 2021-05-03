Not Ok: Suicide Prevention Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



September is suicide prevention month. It is a time for service members to remember those lost to suicide, raise awareness and provide resources to help those at risk. This video was created to support Suicide Prevention month.

(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jamie Titus)