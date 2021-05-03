Not Ok: Suicide Prevention Month

September is suicide prevention month. It is a time for service members to remember those lost to suicide, raise awareness and provide resources to help those at risk. This video was created to support Suicide Prevention month.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jamie Titus)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 22:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|814604
|VIRIN:
|210305-Z-SP306-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108581851
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
