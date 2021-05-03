Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Not Ok: Suicide Prevention Month

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jamie Titus 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    September is suicide prevention month. It is a time for service members to remember those lost to suicide, raise awareness and provide resources to help those at risk. This video was created to support Suicide Prevention month.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jamie Titus)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 22:09
    Category: PSA
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 

    Air National Guard
    September
    Air Force
    Suicide prevention month

